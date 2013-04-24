TORONTO, April 24 Air Canada said on
Wednesday it plans to acquire five new Boeing 777-300ER series
aircraft with funds raised through offering two tranches of
enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs) worth a total of
$606.3 million.
The EETC market has been one of the main sources of funding
that U.S. carriers have used to fund aircraft purchases in the
last two decades.
This market has been off limits to airlines in Canada until
late last year, when the Canadian government signed an accord
that now allows domestic airlines to seek funding from this
market, which offers lower interest rates than other forms of
aircraft financing.
Air Canada said the aircraft it plans to purchase with the
trust certificates are currently scheduled for delivery between
June 2013 and February 2014.
PI Financial analyst Chris Murray said earlier in April that
he expected Air Canada to be the first Canadian airline to tap
the EETC market.
"It is also likely that a number of other Canadian airlines
may consider the EETC structure for future aircraft purchases,"
Murray said in a note to clients last week.
Air Canada's main rivals WestJet Airlines Ltd and
privately-held Porter Airlines are both currently in the midst
of planned expansions.