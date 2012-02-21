* 74 dispatchers ratify five-year deal

Feb 21 - Air Canada said on Tuesday its flight dispatchers have ratified a new five-year collective agreement with the airline.

The agreement between Canada's biggest airline and its 74 dispatchers based at its central operations control center near Toronto's Pearson International Airport will run until Feb. 29, 2016.

Air Canada gave no further details on the agreement.

Dispatchers assist flight crews to prepare for departures and arrivals.

Air Canada has had a fractious 11 months of labor negotiations with its unionized workforce, including one short strike by its customer service and ticketing agents and a just-averted strike by its flight attendants.

It is still in talks with its pilots after both sides agreed last week to a six-month mediation process. The pilots' contract expired on March 31, 2011.

The airline is also waiting for a ratification vote on a tentative agreement reached this month with its biggest union, representing about 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers, cargo agents and purchasing agents. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)