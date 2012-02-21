(Follows alerts)

Feb 21 - Air Canada said on Tuesday its flight dispatchers have ratified a new five-year collective agreement with the airline.

The agreement between Canada's biggest airline and its 74 dispatchers based at its central operations control center near Toronto's Pearson International Airport will run until Feb. 29, 2016.

Air Canada gave no further details on the agreement.

Dispatchers assist flight crew to prepare for flight departures and arrivals.