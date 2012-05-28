May 28 Canadian police said they were
investigating reports of "flame debris" falling on cars near
Toronto on Monday around the time an Air Canada plane
with 334 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing
at the city's main airport.
No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred shortly
after the plane took off from Toronto Pearson International
Airport on Monday afternoon, Constable George Tudos of Peel
Regional police said.
Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said flight AC001, on
route to Narita, Japan, had to make an emergency landing after
an engine on the Boeing 777 failed.
She said that prior to landing, the aircraft had to dump
fuel, otherwise the plane's weight may have damaged its landing
gear.
Tudos said police had received calls from four people who
had "sustained damage to their vehicle as a result of pieces of
flame debris falling down from the sky". The vehicles were on a
motorway just west of the airport, he said.
Mah said in an email the "question of debris will be
addressed during the investigation".
The incident comes two months after Air Canada's aircraft
maintenance contractor was forced to shut down in bankruptcy.
The airline, Canada's biggest, has also been at loggerheads with
its machinists' union. Unable to reach a labor contract, and
denied from striking by the government, machinists staged
wildcat strikes at various Canadian airports in March.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)