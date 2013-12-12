PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER Dec 12 An Air Canada Jazz turboprop plane bound for Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on Thursday after a fire broke out in one of its engines.
No one was injured in the incident.
Shortly after the Jazz Dash 8-300 aircraft took off from the city of Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, the crew was notified of an engine oil issue and flames were seen near one of the engines, Air Canada Jazz said in an emailed statement.
The crew released fire retardant into the engine housing and were able to extinguish the flames. The aircraft, which had 35 passengers and three crew on board, then returned to Nanaimo, where it was met by emergency vehicles.
Chorus Aviation Inc operates about 120 aircraft for Air Canada, the country's largest airline, under the Jazz Aviation brand.
Air Canada's regional affiliate has 27 of the Bombardier-built Jazz Dash 8-300 planes in its fleet, which use two Pratt and Whitney (PW123) turboprop engines.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, March 9 Starbucks Corp's vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.