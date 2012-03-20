* Bankruptcy protection granted until April 5
* Letter on corporate site terminates all workers
* Aveos workers throw stones, eggs at Air Canada staff
* Air Canada must have service centers across Canada
By Leila Lemghalef and Allison Martell
MONTREAL/TORONTO, March 20 The company that
services planes for Canada's biggest airline ceased Canadian
operations and fired its workers on Tuesday, a new headache for
an airline already facing arbitration over two labor disputes.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which does heavy maintenance
for Air Canada, posted a termination letter on its
website on Tuesday afternoon addressed to "all employees."
"We regret to advise you that effective immediately your
employment with Aveos Fleet Performance Inc is terminated. You
are no longer required to report to the workplace," it said.
In a separate release, Aveos said it ceased Canadian
operations and was liquidating its assets. The company also has
about 1,400 employees in El Salvador, according to its website.
It did not say what would happen to that business.
Aveos was once the in-house maintenance division at Air
Canada and many of its 2,600 employees in Canada previously
worked for the airline, some of them very recently.
It obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday, laid off
workers in its airframe division and blamed Air Canada, its
principal customer, for a liquidity crisis.
"For some time we have attempted to work for a consensual
agreement with Aveos' principal customer. At this point, we have
exhausted all measures," Chairman Eugene Davis said in a
statement.
Air Canada had attempted to avoid the shutdown by offering
Aveos a debtor-in-possession financing package on Monday. Aveos
said the proposal was unacceptable to it and its lenders.
The airline said late on Tuesday that it was disappointed
with the decision.
"To ensure Air Canada's customers are not inconvenienced and
are able to continue traveling and booking Air Canada with
confidence, the airline will be activating its contingency
plan," it said in a statement.
Air Canada said maintenance work would continue in
compliance with regulations and its own standards. I t also said
it was owed net amounts over C$35 million ($35 million) by
Aveos.
"Contrary to Aveos's court filings and public statements,
Air Canada has been very supportive of Aveos and has provided
financial and other assistance to the company," it said.
SEVERAL DISPUTES
Even before the additional terminations, Aveos workers
protested outside Air Canada's headquarters in Montreal, pelting
passing cars with stones, eggs and debris. One person was
arrested.
Air Canada, the only airline serving many smaller Canadian
centers, has already been in disputes with both its pilots,
represented by the Air Canada Pilots Association, and with its
machinists, who belong to the same union that represents the
Aveos workers.
The pilots, angry after the federal government passed a law
to prevent a strike or lockout at the airline, said they were
challenging the legislation in court, complaining it violated
their right to collective bargaining.
Aveos union spokesman Bill Trbovich said he understood from
his members that Aveos has at least three Air Canada aircraft in
its facilities right now -- two in Montreal and one in
Vancouver.
Aveos also services aircraft for the Canadian government and
for a number of other airlines, including U.S. carrier JetBlue
Airways Corp, it said in its filing for creditor
protection. Jet Blue said it has not been affected by the
shutdown, as all of its dealings with Aveos are in El Salvador.
Aveos's initial bankruptcy protection order, issued by a
Montreal court under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement
Act -- the equivalent of a U.S. Chapter 11 filing -- will expire
on April 5.
EGGS AND ROCKS
The workers' protest, the second in two days, took place
near the Air Canada and Aveos headquarters in an industrial part
of Montreal. Some demonstrators threw eggs, rocks, wooden planks
and Christmas lights at cars headed toward the airline's
facility.
Rehan Sheikh was one of the laid-off workers at the protest.
He was an Air Canada employee until three weeks ago, but said he
was told last year that he had to choose between Aveos and the
airline, which would likely lay him off soon.
"Us young guys were forced to choose Aveos or we would have
been laid off," he said. "They promised us a lot."
Aveos became an independent company in 2007, although Air
Canada still owns the maintenance facilities and leases them
back to Aveos.
The Canadian government noted on Monday night that Air
Canada is obliged by law to keep overhaul stations in Montreal;
Mississauga, Ontario; and Winnipeg, one of several regulations
that Air Canada's competitors do not face.
Air Canada also has to comply with language laws that say
customers have the right to service in English or in French,
Canada's two official languages.
Air Canada competes domestically with Calgary-based WestJet
Airlines Ltd and privately owned Porter Airlines. It
is trying to cut costs and change the way it operates and it
came close to shutting down earlier this month amid threats of a
simultaneous strike and lockout.
The government, which says the Canadian economy is too
fragile to withstand a work stoppage, prevented both with
legislation that sent the two separate contract disputes to
binding arbitration.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Writing by Allison Martell; additional reporting by Randall
Palmer in Ottawa and John Crawley in Washington D.C.; Editing by
Janet Guttsman, Matthew Lewis, Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)