MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
TORONTO May 4 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, reported a bigger first-quarter operating loss on Friday, as higher fuel costs and wildcat strikes by its unionized workers hurt results in the period.
The carrier reported an operating loss of C$93 million, up from C$66 million, in the same period last year.
Montreal-based Air Canada also reported a net loss of C$210 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a net loss of C$19 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting By Euan Rocha and Susan Taylor)
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.