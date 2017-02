May 22 Air Canada said on Tuesday its dispute with the union representing its mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents will be handed to a government arbitrator after the two sides were unable reach a settlement in 10 days of mediated talks.

The two sides will now prepare their final offers for the arbitrator, Michel Picher, to consider.

Air Canada said in a statement that the mediated talks were constructive and progress was made in a number of areas. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)