TORONTO, Feb 10 The union representing Air
Canada's baggage workers, mechanics and purchasing
agents said on Friday it has reached a tentative contract deal
with the country's largest airline.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers said the proposed four-year agreement provides wage
increases, improved benefits and secures a defined benefit
pension fund for about 8,500 workers. It did not specify the
size of the wage increases.
Contract talks began in late 2011 and were completed with a
government conciliator, who joined negotiations on Jan. 9. The
previous contract expired March 31, 2011.
Dates have not yet been set for ratification meetings at
which members will vote on the deal.
Bargaining has just begun for the union's 221 finance and
240 clerical workers, a union spokesman said.
The tentative deal comes a day after Air Canada pilots said
they would hold a strike vote after talks with a
government-appointed conciliator and management failed to
produce results. After a cooling-off period that ends Feb. 14,
the pilots can walk off the job after giving the airline 72
hours' notice.
The Air Canada Pilots Association reached a tentative
agreement with the airline in March, but the union's membership
rejected the deal, worried about two-tier pensions and the
impact of a discount airline proposed by the airline.
