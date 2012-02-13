Feb 13 Air Canada said on Monday
that contract talks with its 3,000 pilots are scheduled to
continue this week, adding it is confident it can avoid a labor
disruption, which could come as early as Friday morning.
Pilots, represented by the Air Canada Pilots Association
(ACPA), repeated that they did not want a strike, even as
members voted on whether to give their bargaining committee a
mandate to walk off the job.
"It is business as usual, and customers can continue to make
their travel plans and book in confidence," Air Canada
spokeswoman Angela Mah said in an email.
She said talks were scheduled to continue beyond Tuesday
with the assistance of a federally appointed mediator.
A 21-day cooling off period in the talks, which had been
taking place under a government-appointed conciliator and
following a legislated timetable, ends at 12:01 a.m. EST (5:01
GMT) on Tuesday.
At that time, Air Canada will be in a legal position to file
72 hours notice of a lockout, meaning it can lock out the pilots
if it wants to as early as 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
ACPA will be in a position to file its 72-hour notice of a
strike once it has the results from its strike mandate vote, and
if the pilots back a mandate. Spokesman Paul Howard said results
would likely be available on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. EST.
"We will report the results of our vote tomorrow but we are
waiting to see what the corporation does as of midnight
tonight," Howard said.
He said the pilots had no plans to strike and that the vote
was a "defensive measure in case the corporation decides to do
something".
In any event, Canada's Conservative government has shown
that it will not tolerate a labor disruption at Air Canada,
which it regards as an important driver of economic growth. Last
year, Ottawa stepped in twice to halt labor strife at the
airline.
"The minister remains committed to doing what it takes to
protect the public interest and help unions and employers
achieve constructive labour relations," Ashley Kelahear, a
spokeswoman for Labour Minister Lisa Raitt, said in an email on
Monday.
Air Canada's shares were off 2 Canadian cents, or 1.8
percent, at C$1.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
Shares of rival WestJet Airlines Ltd were nearly 3
percent firmer at C$13.72.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Randall Palmer in
Ottawa; editing by Rob Wilson)