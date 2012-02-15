Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
OTTAWA Feb 15 Air Canada and its pilots union have agreed to submit to an extended mediation process, meaning there will not be any disruption to service, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
"I have received agreement from both parties ... that they will submit to the extended mediation process," Raitt told Parliament. "I'm very grateful for the work that they're going to put in, and we expect them to get a deal.
"This government is pleased to advise the Canadian public that they can rest assured that it is business as usual at Air Canada and there will not be any disruptions in service," Raitt spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear added in a separate email.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.