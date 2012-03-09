* Prime Minister says won't let airline shut down
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, March 9 Canada promised on Friday
that it would do what was needed to keep Air Canada
flying, a day after it headed off a simultaneous strike and
lockout by referring two disputes at the country's largest
airline to a federal tribunal.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said a shutdown at Air Canada
would hit the whole Canadian economy, which remains fragile as
it recovers from recession.
"As much as a side of me doesn't like to do this,
I think these actions are essential to keep the airline flying,"
Harper told reporters at Toronto's downtown island airport.
"My concern is not management or labor, my concern is the
Canadian broader public, and I think the broader Canadian public
overwhelmingly expects the government to act."
On Thursday, the government asked the Canadian Industrial
Relations Board (CIRB) to consider whether a disruption at Air
Canada would pose a health and safety risk.
There can be no industrial action while the board reviews
that sort of case, so the move prevented both a scheduled strike
by machinists and a planned Air Canada lockout of its 3,000
pilots.
The office of Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said the government
was readying a back-to-work bill to be used in the event of a
work stoppage. The government argues that Air Canada provides an
essential service and is important to the economy.
Spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said it was possible the
legislation could be passed even before the CIRB renders its
decision. "We're not definitively waiting for the CIRB
decision," she said.
Either a strike or a lockout would have grounded Air Canada
during the annual spring break, a busy travel season.
Last fall the government asked the CIRB to rule on whether a
different Air Canada labor dispute posed a risk to public health
and safety. But the two sides agreed to arbitration before the
board could issue a ruling.
Pilots' union President Paul Strachan said the union would
not voluntarily agree to arbitration.
"Arbitration, in our experience, is not a good way for the
pilots and Air Canada to come to resolutions, simply because the
agreement is so complex," he said. "It almost looks like a mini
King James Bible."
Air Canada, which flies to some 150 destinations, wants to
launch a low cost-carrier, which it sees as key to sustainable
profitability. The pilots fear those plans will hurt their job
security and wages.
The pilots' bargaining committee said it will present Air
Canada's last offer to its members for a vote next week, though
the union has recommended against acceptance. The union also
expects to meet with the CIRB to determine a schedule for future
discussions.
CIRB Executive Director Ginette Brazeau said it is hard to
forecast how long the board's review will take.
"There are so many permutations that are possible, but when
I look at our records of the past three years or so, I see that
cases involving essential service take approximately, on
average, 60ish days," she said.
Montreal-based Air Canada won government support for a
pension payment moratorium in 2009, as the cash-strapped airline
sought to waive payments for two years while it struggled with a
cash crunch and a sharp downturn in travel demand, and Harper
made it clear that had factored into the government's decision.
"Air Canada came to us during the economic crisis, during
the global crisis, and asked specifically for government
assistance in a number of areas because of the dangers that
shutting down (the) airline would represent to the Canadian
economy," Harper told reporters in Toronto.
"I'll be darned if we will now sit by and let the airline
shut itself down."
Air Canada said the lines of communication are
open. Both unions said there have been no talks since before
Raitt's CIRB referral on Thursday.
