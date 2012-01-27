* Union says members voted in favour of strike

* In talks with airline over plan to move ops to Toronto

* Says no deadline has been set for strike (Follows alerts)

Jan 27 Air Canada's unionised crew and in-flight operations schedulers have voted to go on strike if the Canadian airline moved some operations to Toronto.

The Canadian Auto Workers Union Local 2002, which represents 76 in-flight and 46 flight operations crew schedulers, said a deadline for the strike has not been set.

The union has been in negotiations with Air Canada since the summer over the airline's plan to move its scheduling operations from Montreal to a new centre in Toronto.

The airline is also in the midst of discussions with its pilots union. On Tuesday, the airline's pilots said Air Canada had abandoned contract talks, but the country's largest carrier said it was awaiting the union's response to its latest offer.

Air Canada's class A shares closed at C$1.07 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)