TORONTO Feb 10 The union representing
technical maintenance and operation support workers at Air
Canada said on Friday it reached a tentative contract
agreement with the country's largest airline.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers said the proposed four-year agreement provides wage
increases, improved benefits and secures a defined benefit
pension fund for members, but did not specify the increases.
The tentative deal comes a day after Air Canada pilots said
they would hold a strike vote after talks with a
government-appointed conciliator and management failed to
produce results. After a cooling-off period ends Feb. 14, the
pilots can walk off the job after giving the airline 72 hours
notice.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Frank McGurty)