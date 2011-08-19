* Airline, CAW agreed to binding arbitration in June
* Deal ended strike over pensions for new check-in staff
* Ruling originally expected on Friday
* Air Canada stock down 1.1 percent to C$1.85 on TSX
TORONTO, Aug 19 Air Canada Inc ACa.TO
ACb.TO said on Friday binding arbitration to settle a dispute
with the Canadian Auto Workers union over pension benefits is
taking longer than expected.
Canada's largest airline and the union that represents
4,000 airport check-in and call-center staff had expected a
ruling by Friday. An Air Canada spokesman said in an email that
it would now take a little longer.
Union members walked out for several days in June over a
contract dispute that hinged on proposed changes to the
company's pension plan.
Under threat of government back-to-work legislation, the
CAW and Air Canada agreed to send the issue of whether new
hires should have defined-benefit pension plans to binding
arbitration.
Defined benefit plans are becoming less common, as
companies struggling to fund pension shortfalls try to shift
their employees to self-funded defined contribution plans.
Shares were down just over one percent to C$1.85 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)