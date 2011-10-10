Oct 9 Flight attendants at Air Canada ACb.TO
have rejected a tentative labor contract with the country's
biggest airline, and also served notice of their intension to
strike on October 13.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which
represents 6,800 flight attendants at Canada's biggest airline,
said 65.2 percent of its members who cast their ballots over the
past 10 days voted against the agreement.
"We ask the federal government, in the strongest possible
terms, to respect our right to collective bargaining and not
intervene unilaterally in this dispute," Jeff Taylor, president
of CUPE's Air Canada component, said in a statement.
Union leaders had urged members to back the tentative labor
agreement, which was reached on September 20 just hours before a
strike, which would have grounded much of the airline's fleet,
was set to start.
Union members overwhelmingly rejected a previous labor
contract with Air Canada in August. Negotiations resumed after
the rejection but the union issued 72-hour strike notice when
talks stalled..
Canada's Conservative government has made it clear that it
will step in swiftly with back-to-work legislation to halt any
strikes at Air Canada, which it regards as an important engine
of economic activity.
Last month Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said a strike at Air
Canada could strand as many as 65,000 passengers on its first
day.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Janet Guttsman; Editing by
Anshuman Daga)