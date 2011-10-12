Oct 12 (Reuters) -Air Canada's ACa.TO ACb.TO flight
attendants are preparing to go on strike on Thursday despite
statements by Canada's Labour Minister that a process has been
started to block the work stoppage, the union that represents
the attendants said on Wednesday.
"The union is in a legal strike position, and has to date
received no order to the contrary," the Canadian Union of
Public Employees (CUPE) said in a statement.
"CUPE remains available to resume negotiations with Air
Canada, but is preparing for a strike set to begin after
midnight."
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter
Galloway; +1 604 664 7315)