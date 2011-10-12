* Union says midnight strike is off
* CIRB says union must stay on the job until ruling
* CIRB must decide if airline is an "essential service"
* Air Canada has said flights will operate as normal
By Nicole Mordant
Oct 12 Air Canada's ACb.TO flight attendants
canceled their planned strike on Wednesday just hours before it
was due to start after the federal government asked a labor
board to step into the dispute.
Employees must stay on the job while the Canadian
Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) looks into the dispute
between Air Canada, the country's largest airline, and the
union that represents its 6,800 flight attendants. One issue is
whether the airline is an essential service that must keep
operating to ensure the health and safety of the population.
"When the minister makes a referral under that section (of
the labor code) related to essential services, that actually
suspends the right to a strike or a lockout," CIRB executive
director Ginette Brazeau told Reuters.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) had been
planning to strike at one minute past midnight after flight
attendants, angry at the airline's work rules and plans to set
up a discount branch, rejected a labor contract.
It was the second time in three weeks that the two sides
had narrowly averted a strike.
The Canadian government asked the CIRB, an independent,
quasi-judicial tribunal that administers and interprets parts
of the Labor Code, to look into the dispute and perhaps force
the two sides to settle.
"As a negotiated agreement is unlikely in the near future
and the collective bargaining process has broken down, the
Minister of Labor has asked the CIRB to consider either
imposing an agreement upon the parties or sending Air Canada
and CUPE to binding arbitration," the office of Labour Minister
Lisa Raitt said in a statement.
CUPE said it was reviewing its next steps.
"During all previous discussions and negotiations between
Air Canada and its flight attendants, at no time did the
employer make a formal request for the maintenance of
'essential services' in the event of a strike," it said.
MIXED MESSAGES
The government, Air Canada and its flight attendants' union
had sent out conflicting signals throughout the day on
Wednesday on whether there would be a strike, prompting mass
confusion from travelers even as Air Canada insisted its flight
schedule would operate as normal.
Brazeau said the parties were notified of the referral to
the CIRB at about 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The government has repeatedly said that Canada's fragile
economy cannot afford a strike at Air Canada, which flies to
more than 150 destinations in Canada and abroad.
Ottawa drafted back-to-work legislation for two previous
labor disputes at the airline, but would have found it hard to
pass such legislation quickly on this occasion, given that
Parliament is not sitting this week.
Labor relations experts said the government's decision to
use the CIRB to try to block a strike was unprecedented.
"The CIRB has never been used to suspend a strike," said
George Smith, a research fellow in the school of policy studies
at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.
"There has never been a question of an airline strike
having something to do with the health and safety of
Canadians," he said.
Another analyst suggested the government was overstepping
its mark in wanting to shut down a strike at Air Canada, a
company it regards as an important driver of the economy.
"What I'm watching is a government that appears to be
addicted to back-to-work legislation," said Paul Cavalluzzo, a
senior partner and labor lawyer at Toronto firm of Cavalluzzo
Hayes Shilton McIntyre & Cornish.
"They are interfering in the collective bargaining process
and when you have this kind of government interference, you're
going to skewer the whole process so that it won't be effective
any more," he said.
Air Canada stock finished 1 Canadian cents higher C$1.39 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The flight attendants have twice rejected deals hammered
out between Air Canada and their union representatives.
