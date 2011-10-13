* Airline files "bad faith" bargaining complaint vs union
* CUPE represents flight attendants at Air Canada
* Labor experts say airline complaint unlikely to succeed
* Flight attendants' strike halted by govt at last minute
(Recasts with details of complaint, comments from labor
lawyers; adds context)
Oct 13 Air Canada ACb.TO rubbed salt into the
wound of its flight attendants' union on Thursday, filing an
unfair labor practice complaint just hours after the union was
forced by the federal government to cancel a planned strike at
the airline.
In a submission to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board
(CIRB), Air Canada accused representatives of the Canadian
Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of bargaining in bad faith
during the recent round of contract negotiations.
The airline, Canada's biggest, said representatives of CUPE
had portrayed to Air Canada negotiators that they knew what
needed to be included in a tentative agreement to win the
support of the 6,800 flight attendants.
As a result, Air Canada "revised its position to CUPE's
advantage in several key areas", the filing said.
However, CUPE members rejected the deal - the second time
they voted down a tentative agreement - and instead issued
notice of a strike that was due to start on Thursday, until the
federal government stepped in to halt it.
"Air Canada has been seriously compromised in its interests
in consequence of CUPE's inaccurate representations," the
airline said.
It said it was seeking unspecified damages to compensate it
for losses incurred as a result of the union's actions.
Union representatives were not immediately available to
comment.
Labor experts said Air Canada's complaint was unlikely to
succeed.
"It can't be bargaining in bad faith to put something to
the membership and the membership rejects it, because that's
the point of putting something to the membership," said Mary
Cornish, a lawyer at Cavalluzzo Hayes Shilton McIntyre &
Cornish in Toronto.
Pamela Chapman, law professor at the University of Ottawa,
said she knew of no case law precedent to back up Air Canada's
argument.
The dispute between Air Canada and CUPE is already in front
of the CIRB after federal Labour Minister Lisa Raitt asked the
labor board to decide if a strike would damage the health and
safety of Canadians. The referral suspends any labor action
until the board makes a decision.
Meanwhile, a small but noisy group of off-duty flight
attendants and other supporters protested outside the
constituency office of Raitt on Thursday, angry at her repeated
intervention to stop strikes at the airline.
Other unions and opposition politicians were critical of
what they regard as an increasingly anti-union stance by the
Conservative government.
"No one wants a work stoppage, especially if you were
planning to fly with Air Canada. But no one wants their rights
taken away, either. The government should be protecting
workers' rights, not decimating them," opposition Liberal Party
labor critic Rodger Cuzner said in a statement.
Air Canada still needs to negotiate new contracts with four
of its five unions this year, including its pilots and
maintenance workers.
Air Canada's stock was nearly 3 percent weaker at C$1.35 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Allison Martell
in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)