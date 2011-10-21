* Two sides agree to send dispute to arbitrator
* Settlement to be reached by Nov. 7
* Agreement means no strike or lock-out can take place
* Two sides to meet to agree on arbitrator
(Adds background, context)
TORONTO, Oct 20 Air Canada ACb.TO and its
flight attendants' union on Thursday agreed to avoid a strike
and let an arbitrator resolve a bitter and drawn-out labour
dispute.
Hearings will commence Oct. 28 and a binding arbitration
award will be issued on or before Nov. 7, the two sides said in
separate statements.
No strike or lockouts may occur during the process, a
requirement of Canada's Labour Code.
The airline, Canada's largest carrier, and the Canadian
Union of Public Employees (CUPE) that represents its 6,800
flight attendants, said that the two parties agreed that
arbitration was the best way to resolve the contract dispute.
Last week the union came to the brink of a strike for the
second time in three weeks after its members rejected a second
new labour agreement with Air Canada.
The strike was averted when Canada's Minister of Labour took
the unusual step of asking the Canadian Industrial Relations
Board (CIRB), a quasi-judicial tribunal that administers and
interprets parts of Canada's Labour Code, to intervene.
Canada's Conservative government has repeatedly said that
the country's fragile economy cannot afford a strike at Air
Canada, which flies passengers and cargo to more than 175
destinations on five continents.
Air Canada and CUPE will now meet to decide on a mutually
agreeable arbitrator. If there is no agreement on an arbitrator,
the CIRB will appoint one.
"Air Canada is pleased to have a process in place whereby
we can avoid any disruption of service," said Chief Operating
Officer Duncan Dee, in a statement.
Both parties also agreed to withdraw unfair labour practice
complaints filed against each other.
"Our members deserve a fair collective agreement," said Paul
Moist, national president of CUPE in a statement. "And I believe
in the present circumstances arbitration is the best way to
achieve that goal."
Flight attendants, whose labour contract expired on March
31, 2011, are unhappy with Air Canada's plans to start up a
low-cost carrier that would pay lower wages to cabin crew.
They have also expressed dissatisfaction with working
conditions, notably pay for layovers between flights. Employees
have demanded sizable wage and benefit increases after accepting
status quo agreements in the last round of bargaining in 2009
when Air Canada teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha. Additional reporting by Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gary Hill and David Cowell)