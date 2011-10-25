* Air Canada appealed arbitration ruling on new pensions
* Union threatening job action, considering all options
* Union says strike would be last approach
TORONTO, Oct 25 The union that represents Air
Canada's ACa.TO check-in and call-center staff is considering
job action after the airline appealed an arbitrator's ruling on
pensions for new hires.
A spokeswoman for the Canadian Auto Workers Local 2002,
which represents about 4,000 staff at Canada's largest airline,
said the union may work to rule in protest, and did not rule
out a strike.
"The membership are so angry at the company's disrespectful
approach to final and binding arbitration," said spokeswoman
Delia Gaskill. "We're going to do whatever it takes. Our
members are ready."
Gaskill said a strike would be a "last approach," but that
the union is consulting with its lawyers, and considering every
option.
The union walked out for several days in June over pensions
for new hires. Under threat of government back-to-work
legislation, the two sides agreed to send the issue to
arbitration.
In September an arbitration panel selected the union's
proposal for a hybrid defined-benefit and defined-contribution
pension for new hires. Air Canada appealed that decision last
Monday.
The union has characterized the appeal as a violation of
the collective agreement.
Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement
that the appeal did not violate the agreement.
"Judicial reviews of arbitration awards are an established
option and in this particular case we have concerns that (the
arbitrator) may have acted beyond his jurisdiction," he said.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)