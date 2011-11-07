TORONTO Nov 7 A federal arbitrator imposed a
labor contract on Air Canada's ACa.TO 6,800 flight attendants
on Monday that has the same provisions as a tentative deal the
attendants voted down in October, the Canadian Union of Public
Employees (CUPE), which represents the workers, said.
"Awarding flight attendants an agreement they rejected a
month ago does not in any way address serious workplace issues,
and flight attendants are rightfully disappointed and angry,"
CUPE National President Paul Moist said in a release.
The union said it would review the decision and consult
with members on its next steps.
Air Canada could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)