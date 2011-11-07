TORONTO Nov 7 A federal arbitrator imposed a labor contract on Air Canada's ACa.TO 6,800 flight attendants on Monday that has the same provisions as a tentative deal the attendants voted down in October, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the workers, said.

"Awarding flight attendants an agreement they rejected a month ago does not in any way address serious workplace issues, and flight attendants are rightfully disappointed and angry," CUPE National President Paul Moist said in a release.

The union said it would review the decision and consult with members on its next steps.

Air Canada could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)