OTTAWA, March 12 The Canadian House of Commons will begin debating on Monday a government motion to enable speedy passage of legislation to block a strike or lockout at Air Canada , a spokesman said.

The motion to pass the Air Canada bill in a matter of hours will be introduced shortly after midday, said Fraser Malcolm, spokesman for the Conservative government's House leader.

The bill itself, which would preclude a work stoppage at the country's largest airline, is expected to be introduced in the afternoon. Last week, the government temporarily avoided a lockout and a strike that had been set for Monday morning, by referring the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)