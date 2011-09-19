* Labor minister says government will act, protect economy
* Flight attendants in legal strike position Wednesday
* Opposition has not decided whether to delay legislation
(Recasts with minister's comments, details on strike plans)
By Allison Martell and Randall Palmer
TORONTO/OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government
looked set to legislate Air Canada's ACb.TO flight attendants
back to work if last-ditch contract talks break down, because
of concern that a strike would damage a still-fragile economy.
"If there is a work stoppage ... we will act to protect
Canada's economy," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told the House of
Commons less than an hour before a scheduled meeting with
airline and union representatives.
The Conservative government legislated striking Air Canada
call-center and check-in staff back to work in June, citing the
same concerns that a strike at Canada's largest airline would
hurt the economy.
The dispute with the flight attendants centers on pensions
for new hires, wages and working conditions for the airline's
6,800 flight attendants. The two sides have been talking for
more than 24 hours to prevent a strike, which could start at
one minute past midnight on Wednesday.
The airline says it would operate on a partial schedule if
there is a strike, using code-share flights operated by partner
airlines. [ID:nS1E78H081]
Flight attendants at Chorus Aviation's CHRb.TO Jazz,
which operates short-haul Air Canada Express-branded flights
under contract, belong to a separate union.
Air Canada's stock was down 1 percent at C$1.60, while
shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO), Air Canada's main
domestic competitor, were flat at C$13.61. WestJet has said it
will add extra flights if there is an Air Canada strike.
ARBITRATOR RULES ON PREVIOUS DISPUTE
In a possible clue to how one issue behind the flight
attendants' strike could be resolved, an arbitrator ruled this
weekend on a final holdover from June's strike, imposing a
compromise where new staff will earn a pension that includes
both defined-benefit and defined-contribution portions.
Air Canada flight attendants, represented by the Canadian
Union of Public Employees, have rejected a tentative deal that
would have sent the issue of pensions for new hires to
arbitration.
Air Canada was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy two years
ago, and it blamed heavy pension funding demands for its
troubles. Its pension deficit is C$2.1 billion ($2.1 billion).
The airline argues that it faces higher costs than its
rivals, in part because its roots as a state-owned corporation
mean it is subject to Canada's Official Languages Act and must
be able to serve customers in either English or French.
Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages said on Monday
that Air Canada needs to improve its bilingual services and the
airline pledged to develop a three-year action plan to improve
its compliance with the law.
The pro-union New Democratic Party said it had not decided
whether to delay passage of any new back-to-work legislation as
it did in June with a government bill to force Canada Post
workers back on the job.
The NDP is the largest opposition party in the House of
Commons. It does not have the votes to block legislation, but
it can delay a bill's passage by several days.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell, Randall Palmer and Louise Egan;
editing by Janet Guttsman)