* Talks break down late on Monday night
* Union hopes to start talks as early as Tuesday morning
* Flight attendants in legal strike position Wednesday
* Govt back-to-work bill could be introduced Wednesday
* Opposition has not decided whether to delay legislation
By Allison Martell and Randall Palmer
TORONTO/OTTAWA, Sept 19 Talks between Air Canada
ACb.TO and its flight attendants' union broke down late on
Monday, making a strike at Canada's biggest airline a near
certainty beginning Wednesday.
Canadian Union for Public Employees (CUPE), which represents
6,800 flight attendants at Air Canada, said that both union and
management have walked away from the bargaining table without a
deal.
However, the union said it hopes to start talks on a better
foot as early as Tuesday morning.
Flight attendants will be in a legal strike position
starting at one minute past midnight on Wednesday Sept. 21,
2011, unless a deal is reached before then, CUPE said in a
statement.
A strike by cabin crew at Air Canada is likely to severely
disrupt flights at the world's eighth-biggest airline, which
flies to more than 150 destinations in Canada, the United States
and internationally.
However, any job action is likely to be short-lived.
Earlier on Monday, the Canadian government said it would
legislate flight attendants back to work if last-ditch contract
talks broke down, citing concerns that a strike at the country's
largest airline would damage a still-fragile economy.
"We have put notice on the order paper today that we have
the intention to introduce legislation should there be a work
stoppage," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told reporters.
The earliest the government could introduce the legislation
would be on Wednesday, Raitt said after a meeting in Ottawa with
the two sides in the dispute.
She said the parties told her they were hopeful of reaching
a settlement and averting a strike.
"They're close enough to get a deal, they should be able to
do it," Raitt said. "They told me they can come to a deal."
In June, the Conservative government introduced back-to-work
legislation to deal with striking Air Canada call-center and
check-in staff, citing concerns about the strike's impact on the
economy. In the end, a deal was reached before the bill was
passed.
Raitt said it could be several days before the new
legislation is passed, in the event of a strike, because of the
ability of the opposition to delay it.
The current dispute centers on pensions for new hires, wages
and working conditions. The two sides have been talking for more
than 24 hours to prevent a strike, which could start at one
minute past midnight on Wednesday.
The airline says it would operate on a partial schedule if
there is a strike, using code-share flights operated by partner
airlines.
Flight attendants at Chorus Aviation's CHRb.TO Jazz, which
operates short-haul Air Canada Express-branded flights under
contract, belong to a separate union.
WestJet Airlines Ltd , Air Canada's main domestic
competitor, has said it would add extra flights if there is an
Air Canada strike.
ARBITRATOR RULES ON PREVIOUS DISPUTE
In a possible clue to how one issue behind the flight
attendants' strike could be resolved, an arbitrator ruled this
weekend on a final holdover from June's strike, imposing a
compromise where new staff will earn a pension that includes
both defined-benefit and defined-contribution portions.
Air Canada flight attendants have rejected a tentative deal
that would have sent the issue of pensions for new hires to
arbitration.
Air Canada was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy two years
ago, and it blamed heavy pension funding demands for its
troubles. Its pension deficit is C$2.1 billion ($2.1 billion).
The airline argues that it faces higher costs than its
rivals, in part because its roots as a state-owned corporation
mean it is subject to Canada's Official Languages Act and must
be able to serve customers in either English or French.
Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages said on Monday
that Air Canada needs to improve its bilingual services and the
airline pledged to develop a three-year plan to improve its
compliance with the law.
The pro-union New Democratic Party said it had not decided
whether to delay passage of any new back-to-work legislation as
it did in June with a government bill to force Canada Post
workers back on the job.
The NDP is the largest opposition party in the House of
Commons. It does not have the votes to block legislation, but it
can delay a bill's passage by several days.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
