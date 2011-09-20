TORONTO, Sept 20 Air Canada ACa.TO said that
talks with the union representing the airline's flight
attendants will resume on Tuesday, after both parties walked
away from the bargaining table late Monday night.
A company spokesman confirmed with Reuters that talks with
the Canadian Union for Public Employees (CUPE), which
represents 6,800 flight attendants at Air Canada, would
continue on Tuesday.
Flight attendants will be in a legal strike position
starting at one minute past midnight on Wednesday Sept. 21,
2011, unless a deal is reached before then.
