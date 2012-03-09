OTTAWA, March 9 The Canadian government is
preparing back-to-work legislation for Air Canada, so
that it can respond quickly if there is any work stoppage at the
country's biggest airline, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said
via Twitter on Friday.
It said Labour Minister Lisa Raitt would make it clear in an
interview to be broadcast late on Friday afternoon. For now, any
strike or lockout is prohibited while the Canadian Industrial
Relations Board considers a question Raitt put to it on Thursday
as to whether the airline is considered an essential service.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)