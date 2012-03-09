OTTAWA, March 9 The Canadian government is preparing back-to-work legislation for Air Canada, so that it can respond quickly if there is any work stoppage at the country's biggest airline, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said via Twitter on Friday.

It said Labour Minister Lisa Raitt would make it clear in an interview to be broadcast late on Friday afternoon. For now, any strike or lockout is prohibited while the Canadian Industrial Relations Board considers a question Raitt put to it on Thursday as to whether the airline is considered an essential service. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)