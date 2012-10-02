* To launch leisure business in June 2013
* Former Thomas Cook CEO to head new leisure group
Oct 2 Air Canada, the country's largest
airline, said it will wrap its tour operator business into a
planned low-cost carrier, forming a new integrated leisure
business.
The airline named former Thomas Cook North America Chief
Executive Michael Friisdahl to head the leisure business.
"Our new leisure group will benefit from combining the low
cost carrier with the strong brand reputation of Air Canada
Vacations and leveraging the established marketing and
distribution channels of both Air Canada Vacations and Air
Canada," Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.
Air Canada Vacations, the airline's tour business, offers a
variety of travel packages including cruises and tours to some
100 locations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia,
Europe and the United States.
The new low-cost airline, to be launched in June 2013, will
start with planes released from Air Canada's mainline fleet and
will fly to destinations that are either "underserved" or not
adequately profitable for the airline, the company said.
Air Canada had in August said it would start up a low-cost
airline in 2013 to fly to holiday destinations in North America,
the Caribbean and Europe.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.35 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.