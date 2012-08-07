BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Air Canada said passenger levels for July fell slightly from a year earlier.
Canada's biggest airline said its system load factor for the month was 85.9 percent, down 0.5 percentage points from July 2011.
Air Canada shares closed at C$1.18 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Monday was a market holiday in Canada. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.