TORONTO, March 8 Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, said on Thursday it will lock out its 3,000 unionized pilots effective 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) on Monday March 12.

The airline said it would provide further updates on contingency plans as warranted.

