March 21 Air Canada is obliged by law to keep operations going at facilities that service its planes in the Canadian cities of Winnipeg, Mississauga and Montreal, Canadian Transport Minister Denis Lebel said on Wednesday.

Lebel said the government was receiving advice about Air Canada's legal obligations with regards to Aveos, once part of the carrier's own maintenance unit. Aveos obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday, but it has since ceased all operations in Canada.

"Aveos' decisions are those of a private company. The law is the law. The Air Canada Public Participation Act requires Air Canada to maintain operational and overhaul centers in Montreal, Mississauga and Winnipeg," Lebel said in a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)