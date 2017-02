OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt voiced optimism on Tuesday that Air Canada ACb.TO and its flight attendants' union would reach a contract agreement on Tuesday, and said to expect a statement later in the day.

"I'm very optimistic that they are very close to a deal, and I hope I'll have something more to say later on today," Raitt told the House of Commons, just nine hours before a strike could begin. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)