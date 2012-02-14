Feb 14 Canada's labor minister said on Tuesday that Air Canada and its pilots' union are "really far apart" in contract negotiations but that she remained hopeful they would come to an agreement.

Labour Minister Lisa Raitt also said in an interview with CTV that the airline has agreed to submit to mediation. Earlier in the day, Raitt offered the two sides a new mediator for up to six months of negotiations. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant; Editing by Peter Galloway)