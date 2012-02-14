OTTAWA Feb 14 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt's offer of mediation in talks between Air Canada and its pilots' union does not preclude a strike or a lockout, ministerial spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the two sides on Monday, Raitt offered to provide a mediator for a six-month period, now that a formal conciliation period has ended without an agreement. Neither side has yet taken up the mediation offer but neither have they walked away from the table, Kelahear said.

The minister believes the two sides need more time, she added. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)