OTTAWA Feb 14 Canadian Labour Minister
Lisa Raitt's offer of mediation in talks between Air Canada
and its pilots' union does not preclude a strike or a
lockout, ministerial spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said on
Tuesday.
In a meeting with the two sides on Monday, Raitt offered to
provide a mediator for a six-month period, now that a formal
conciliation period has ended without an agreement. Neither side
has yet taken up the mediation offer but neither have they
walked away from the table, Kelahear said.
The minister believes the two sides need more time, she
added.
