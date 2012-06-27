BRIEF-Russia's Yandex sees 2017 revenue rising 16-19 pct
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
June 27 Air Canada will transfer to Aimia Inc-owned Aeroplan, its customer loyalty program, the pension obligations of employees who moved with the Aeroplan business in 2009.
Air Canada, which started Aeroplan in 1984 as an incentive program for frequent flyers, spun it off in 2002.
Aeroplan said it would continue to fund the pension plan.
The company said the Office of the Superintendant of Financial Institutions is expected to rule on the transfer in the next 18 to 24 months. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.