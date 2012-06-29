June 29 Resolving Air Canada's pension problems will be "a difficult road" and it is important all parties agree on a solution, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on a conference call from Ireland on Friday.

Canada's biggest airline faces a pension deficit estimated at C$4.4 billion ($4.26 billion) at the start of 2012, and the government is looking at the possibility of extending a moratorium it granted the company on payments to erase the deficit.

