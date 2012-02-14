BRIEF-Gaslog posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.36
* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016
Feb 14 Air Canada's pilots, who are in talks with the airline on a new labor contract, voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving their bargaining committee the right to call a strike, the pilots union said on Tuesday.
Some 97 percent of the members of the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) who voted backed a strike mandate. More than 97 percent of pilots took part in the vote.
Having a strike mandate does not mean the pilots will go on strike. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Perpetual Energy Inc - financing transactions will deliver an additional $68 million of liquidity and reduce pro forma debt by $9 million
LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Blue chip advisers in the City of London could reap a fee bonanza of more than US$200m from Kraft Heinz’s US$143bn approach for Anglo-Dutch household goods group Unilever, which was immediately rejected.