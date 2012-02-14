Feb 14 Air Canada's pilots, who are in talks with the airline on a new labor contract, voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving their bargaining committee the right to call a strike, the pilots union said on Tuesday.

Some 97 percent of the members of the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) who voted backed a strike mandate. More than 97 percent of pilots took part in the vote.

Having a strike mandate does not mean the pilots will go on strike. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)