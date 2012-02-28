Feb 28 Pilots at Air Canada said on Tuesday they have asked the federal labor minister to appoint a new co-mediator to assist in their contract talks with the country's biggest airline after an incumbent resigned.

The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) has sent a letter to Labour Minister Lisa Raitt asking for a replacement for retired Judge Louise Otis who has resigned from the post, ACPA president Paul Strachan said.

"Our main concern is that we have a respected, seasoned mediator from the labor relations community," Strachan said.

Air Canada and its 3,000 pilots are in a position to call a lockout or a strike but agreed earlier this month to continue labor negotiations with the help of government-appointed mediators.

The pilots have been without a labor contract since March 31, 2011.

Raitt said in a statement that she regretted Otis's resignation but said the services of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service remain available to help the two sides reach a deal.

The other mediator in the talks is Jacques Lessard, acting director-general of the federal mediation agency.

