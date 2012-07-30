July 30 An arbitrator's decision on a labor
contract between Air Canada and its pilots will be
released later on Monday, a spokeswoman for Canadian Labour
Minister Lisa Raitt said.
"We are expecting the decision today by close of business,"
Raitt's spokeswoman, Ashley Kelahear, said in an email.
Raitt appointed arbitrator Douglas Stanley to choose between
proposals put forward by Air Canada, the country's biggest
airline, and its pilots after the two sides were unable to reach
a negotiated settlement.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter
Galloway)