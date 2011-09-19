OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government said on
Monday it plans to introduce legislation that would force Air
Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO flight attendants back to work in the
case of a strike later this week.
"We have put notice on the order paper today that we have
the intention to introduce legislation should there be a work
stoppage," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told reporters.
The earliest the government could introduce the legislation
would be Wednesday, she said. The Canadian Union of Public
Employees, which represents the carrier's 6,800 flight
attendants has served notice it could strike as of one minute
past midnight on Wednesday if there is no contract settlement.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer: Writing by Louise Egan)