BRIEF-Enbridge Q4 adjusted EPS 56 Canadian cents
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
OTTAWA, March 8 There will be no strike or lockout at Air Canada on Monday following the Canadian labor minister's referral of two disputes to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.
The federal government has asked the board to rule on whether a work disruption at Air Canada poses a health and safety risk, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Thursday.
Raitt said the move suspends the right to strike or lock out workers. (Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.