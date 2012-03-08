OTTAWA, March 8 There will be no strike or lockout at Air Canada on Monday following the Canadian labor minister's referral of two disputes to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

The federal government has asked the board to rule on whether a work disruption at Air Canada poses a health and safety risk, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Thursday.

Raitt said the move suspends the right to strike or lock out workers. (Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)