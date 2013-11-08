(Updates with market reaction, conference call details, CEO and
analyst comments)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Nov 8 Air Canada's
third-quarter results handily beat analysts' estimates on Friday
as a key measure of costs fell, helping to push its stock to
levels not seen since the financial crisis.
Shares of Canada's largest airline jumped more than 9.5
percent at one point after it reported a 59.4 percent surge in
adjusted net income. Year-to-date, the stock has soared nearly
250 percent.
Results exceeded analysts' expectations set after Air Canada
said last month that cost control measures were having a
better-than-expected impact and that adjusted net income and
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization,
impairment and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) were expected to be above
2012 levels.
"The strength was across the board - better revenue, better
costs, better yield," RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter
Spracklin wrote in a client note.
"Overall, it was a very strong quarter in which (Air Canada)
did a solid job in managing controllable costs while shoring up
its underlying business."
Apart from launching the low-cost Rouge carrier, which has
surpassed the airline's targets, Air Canada beefed up its
international network and boosted capacity to fend off
intensifying competition.
The company expects its system capacity, as measured by
available seat miles, to increase in the range of 3 to 4 percent
in the fourth quarter. Next year, system capacity is still
expected to increase by 9 to 11 percent compared with 2013.
Most of the increase will come from the planned delivery of
the first six Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, growth from its
discount Rouge carrier and the addition of five high-density
Boeing 777-300ER aircraft - three of which will be delivered
between this month and next February.
Adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM), a key measure
of the cost incurred to fly a single seat one mile, was expected
to decrease 2 to 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year-ago. Full-year adjusted CASM was still expected to fall
between 1.5 to 2 percent this year.
BEST QUARTER ON RECORD
"We are on a path to sustain profitability and positioning
Air Canada as a stronger national and global competitor," Chief
Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu told analysts on a conference
call. He said this was Air Canada's best quarterly performance
ever.
"You saw in this last quarter the beginnings of many of the
strategies that we have been outlining for the last little
while," he added.
The company's CASM fell 3.4 percent in the third quarter.
CASM excludes fuel, the cost of ground packages at Air
Canada Vacations and special items, Air Canada said.
Net income fell 17 percent to C$299 million, or C$1.05 per
share, from C$359 million, or C$1.28 per share.
Adjusted net income was C$365 million ($349 million), or
C$1.29 per share, up from C$229 million, or 82 Canadian cents
per share.
On average, analysts were expecting earnings of C$1.03 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBITDAR was C$626 million compared to C$551 million a year
ago. Operating revenue was C$3.48 billion, up from C$3.33
billion a year ago.
The company's main domestic rival, WestJet Airlines Ltd
, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
earlier this week as costs fell.
Air Canada's shares were up 7.5 percent at C$6.01 at midday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They briefly touched C$6.19,
their highest level since 2008.
At least two analysts raised their target price after the
results. Fadi Chamoun of BMO Nesbitt Burns raised it to C$7.50
from C$6.00, while Cameron Doerksen of National Bank Financial
raised the target to C$8.00 from C$4.75.
($1 = 1.0448 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing
by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)