PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Air Canada reported a bigger first-quarter loss, mainly due to foreign exchange losses of $161 million and harsh winter weather.
Canada's largest carrier said its net loss widened to C$341 million ($312.7 million), or C$1.20 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$260 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company's operating revenue rose 3.8 percent to C$3.07 billion.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)