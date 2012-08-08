* Ramp-up to 50 aircraft won't happen overnight
* No plans for low-cost carrier to fly in Canada
* Air Canada stock closes 7.8 percent lower
* Air Canada blames weaker results on strikes, Aveos closure
* Air Canada says bookings recovered by quarter-end
By Nicole Mordant and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
VANCOUVER/BANGALORE, Aug 8 Air Canada,
having overcome union resistance to the launch of a low-cost
carrier, plans to start offering cheap flights to holiday
destinations next year, slowly ramping up to a 50-aircraft
operation that it hopes will return it to profit.
Air Canada revealed the timing of the launch on Wednesday
after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results for the
second quarter, news that sent the stock down nearly 10 percent
during the day. It blamed a slump in bookings in the wake of
wildcat strikes by some employees, and the collapse of its
maintenance contractor.
Air Canada, the country's biggest airline, has touted a
low-cost division as a way to cut its high costs and boost
revenue and market share after years of stagnation.
The plan was a non-starter until nine days ago when a
federal arbitrator imposed a new labor agreement on its pilots,
who oppose the discount operation. Air Canada plans to pay less
for pilots flying for the new carrier.
The company said on Wednesday the discount unit's rollout
would in part depend on the timing of deliveries of new, bigger
planes for its mainline carrier, allowing it to move smaller
aircraft to the new routes.
"It's not going to be 50 aircraft starting to operate there
by early 2013," Air Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said
on a conference call. "This doesn't happen overnight."
PI Financial transport analyst Chris Murray expects the new
airline to have only three to five aircraft by the end of 2013
and said it would surprise him to see 50 aircraft at the end of
decade.
The new airline, which will use up to 20 Boeing 767s and 30
Airbus A319s, will fly to Sun Belt destinations in the United
States, such as Florida and Nevada, as well as to the Caribbean
and Europe. Rovinescu said there were no plans to fly within
Canada.
While the low-cost carrier could help trim costs, it is "not
a savior of any sort," said Morningstar analyst Neal Dihora.
DISAPPOINTING REVENUES
The company's net loss widened to C$96 million, or 35
Canadian cents a share, from C$46 million, or 17 Canadian cents,
a year earlier.
Air Canada's passenger revenue per available seat mile
(RASM), or unit revenues, was particularly disappointing,
analysts said. It rose only 2 percent compared with a 6 percent
increase at competitor WestJet Airlines Ltd.
On some of the routes that produced lower yields, including
flights to Montreal and New York, the carrier is experiencing
more competition from WestJet and Porter Airlines, a small
regional carrier.
With WestJet's recent introduction of flights from Toronto
to New York and the launch of its regional airline in 2013, "the
competitive environment for Air Canada is only going to become
more challenging," National Bank Financial analyst Cameron
Doerksen said in a note to clients.
Air Canada estimated the labor disruptions and the closure
of Aveos Fleet Performance Inc shaved off 12 Canadian cents to
17 Canadian cents a share from its earnings in the quarter.
Air Canada's contract with its pilots, imposed by a
government-appointed arbitrator on July 30 after the two sides
couldn't reach an agreement, marked the end of more than a year
of fractious negotiations with its unions.
Aveos, once Air Canada's maintenance division, halted
operations in March as it ran out of money. A court-appointed
monitor is trying to find buyers for parts of the company.
By the end of the second quarter, booking trends had
returned to normal and Air Canada was making progress in
securing long-term maintenance partners, it said.
SEEKS PENSION MORATORIUM
Air Canada said its pension deficit shrank slightly to C$4.2
billion as of Jan. 1 from a previous estimate of C$4.4 billion,
helped by reasonable investment returns.
The deficit "is the most critical issue facing the viability
of the company", a lawyer appearing for Air Canada said at a
recent arbitration hearing. Payments to service the deficit
nearly tipped the company into bankruptcy in 2009.
Rovinescu declined to give details on talks between the
Canadian government and the airline, which wants a new
moratorium on past pension payments to replace an existing one
that expires in 2013.
Air Canada's stock ended down 7.8 percent at C$1.06 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. It has lost more than 40 percent of its
value in the past year.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Bhaswati
Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Frank McGurty)