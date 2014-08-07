BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a C$41 million ($37.5 million) tax gain and a strong performance at its low-cost carrier, Rouge.
The Montreal-based carrier posted a net profit of C$223 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended of June 30, compared with a net loss of C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.0923) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: