* New division will have its own management team, CFO says
* Air Canada wants to ensure "low-cost mentality" for unit
* Branding of new airline to be revealed in coming weeks
* Ramp-up to 50 planes will take several years
* Low-cost division seen as a way to return to profit
Sept 19 Air Canada will operate its
planned low-cost airline as a wholly owned unit with its own
management team, the company's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at a CIBC investor conference in Montreal, Michael
Rousseau said Air Canada would reveal more details of the
ramp-up, including the branding, of the new discount carrier in
the next couple of weeks.
Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, last month said it
would start up a low-cost airline in 2013 to fly to holiday
destinations in North America, the Caribbean and Europe, slowly
ramping up over time to a 50-aircraft operation.
The loss-making carrier has touted a low-cost division as a
way to cut its high costs and boost revenue and market share
after years of stagnation.
Details about the structure of the new airline have been
sparse, giving rise to speculation that Air Canada could bring
in a foreign airline or financial player as a partner.
Air Canada has taken "a lot of time and energy" to study
different low-cost models, which have exploded in the airline
industry globally, and usually take the form of a wholly owned
or partnership structure, Rousseau said.
"The model will be 100 percent (owned), separate
leadership," he said. "It will have a separate management group
because we want to ensure that we maintain the low-cost
mentality."
Repeating comments along the lines of those made by Air
Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu last month, Rousseau said
it would take several years for the discount carrier to ramp up
to 50 planes.
The new airline "will not have a material impact in 2013,"
he said.
Some of Air Canada's current flights to holiday destinations
in the Caribbean and the United States will "flip" to the
discount airline as they don't make as much money inside the
mainline carrier as Air Canada would like, Rousseau said.
Air Canada's discount airline plan was a non-starter until
late July when a federal arbitrator imposed a new labor
agreement on its pilots. They had opposed the start-up, which
will pay pilots less than they earn at the mainline carrier.