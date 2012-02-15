Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
OTTAWA Feb 15 Air Canada and its pilots are still legally entitled to give notice of a lockout or strike even though they agreed to submit to an extended mediation process, government spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said on Wednesday.
"The parties are still able to give notice of a strike or lockout during the six-month period," said Kelahear, press secretary to Labour Minister Lisa Raitt.
For now, at least, while the mediation process gets started, that prospect appears highly unlikely. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.