OTTAWA Feb 15 Air Canada and its pilots are still legally entitled to give notice of a lockout or strike even though they agreed to submit to an extended mediation process, government spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said on Wednesday.

"The parties are still able to give notice of a strike or lockout during the six-month period," said Kelahear, press secretary to Labour Minister Lisa Raitt.

For now, at least, while the mediation process gets started, that prospect appears highly unlikely. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)