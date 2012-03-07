Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's labor minister urged the nation's largest airline, Air Canada, to negotiate an agreement with its machinists' union and avoid a strike that it said would not be in the best interests of the country and its businesses.
"I encourage both parties to continue bargaining and reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible," Lisa Raitt said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "The government is concerned that a strike is possible and is taking this situation very seriously."
The statement did not say if the government would pass back-to-work legislation to prevent a strike, but added: "Canadians gave our Government a strong mandate to protect the economic recovery and create jobs."
Air Canada said on Tuesday a union representing mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents in Canada have given notice of a strike to start from March 12. (Reporting By Pav Jordan; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles due to injury hazard
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.