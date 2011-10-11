OTTAWA Oct 11 The Canadian government will refer the Air Canada ACa.TO labor dispute to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board on Wednesday, and this will prevent Thursday's threatened strike, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.

"What that does mean is that while the matter is before the CIRB, there cannot be a work stoppage," Raitt said in a CTV interview.

Air Canada's 6,800 flight attendants rejected on Sunday a tentative labor contract reached between the airline and their union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees. The union then gave strike notice for Thursday. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)