OTTAWA Oct 11 The Canadian government will
refer the Air Canada ACa.TO labor dispute to the Canadian
Industrial Relations Board on Wednesday, and this will prevent
Thursday's threatened strike, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said
on Tuesday.
"What that does mean is that while the matter is before
the CIRB, there cannot be a work stoppage," Raitt said in a CTV
interview.
Air Canada's 6,800 flight attendants rejected on Sunday a
tentative labor contract reached between the airline and their
union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees. The union then
gave strike notice for Thursday.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; editing by Peter
Galloway)