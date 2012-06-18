* Five year agreement effective until March 31, 2016
* Maintains current defined benefit pension
* Arbitrator selected Air Canada's final offer
June 17 Air Canada won a long-running
contract dispute with its mechanics and baggage handlers on
Sunday, after an arbitrator opted to enforce the airline's final
offer over one put forward by the union.
The dispute with the machinists union representing 8,600
mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents was handed to a
government appointed arbitrator after the two sides were unable
to reach a settlement in March. The two sides have been in
on-and-off talks since the union's collective agreement expired
in March 2011.
The Canadian government stepped in with legislation in March
to prevent a strike and force the country's No 1 airline and the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
into a binding arbitration process. It has taken similar action
to resolve a dispute between the airline and its pilot's union.
The two sides put their final offers before the arbitrator,
who was tasked with choosing the offer that came closest to
bridging the gap between both parties.
The new five-year collective agreement with IAMAW maintains
the current defined benefit pension plan for current employees.
Effective until March 31, 2016, the deal, also introduces a
new multi-employer pension plan for new employees and
contributes to the reduction of the pension deficit, the airline
said in a statement.
Air Canada has been struggling to cope with union disputes
and rising costs. The airline said it would not comment further,
as details of the new agreement were being communicated to its
employees.
A spokesman for IAMAW was not immediately available for
comment.
A separate arbitrator has yet to rule on a contract dispute
between the airline and its pilot's union.
